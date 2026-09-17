Man United transfer strategy labelled 'stupid' by journalist after Brighton collapse

Michael Carrick and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by Julian Finney, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s latest setback has intensified scrutiny not only on Michael Carrick and his players, but also on the club’s recruitment strategy under INEOS.



Wednesday’s 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton was particularly damaging because United had raced into a 2-0 lead before collapsing at Old Trafford.

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It was their third defeat in six matches this season and once again exposed defensive weaknesses that were not seriously addressed during the summer.

United have spent heavily over the past two years, but their decision to rebuild the squad in separate positional phases is now being questioned.

Adam Crafton criticises Man United recruitment strategy

The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton took aim at the approach after the Brighton defeat.

He wrote on X:

“I have never seen a team be constructed block by block from the front to the back in the way Man Utd have attempted to do and it appears utterly stupid and predictably so.”

The criticism relates to United’s multi-window recruitment plan. In 2025, the club concentrated heavily on reshaping the attack by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

This summer, the emphasis shifted almost entirely to midfield. United added Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, spending around £148 million on the trio.

According to reports on United’s wider strategy, the defence is intended to become the main focus in summer 2027, with several new defenders potentially arriving as part of the final stage of the rebuild.

United cannot rebuild one department at a time

There is logic behind INEOS wanting a structured, long-term recruitment plan. Constantly reacting to every poor result has been one of United’s problems for years.

However, football squads do not function in isolated sections.

Strengthening the attack one summer and midfield the next while knowingly leaving defensive issues until 2027 creates an obvious imbalance. Brighton exposed that brutally.

United surrendered a two-goal advantage and became the first United team in 50 years to lose at Old Trafford after leading 2-0.

Carrick deserves criticism when the team performs poorly, but recruitment decisions also shape what he has available.

Man United have spent close to £150m on midfielders this summer alone, yet entered another season with unresolved questions at full-back and centre-back. Waiting another year may eventually produce a stronger defence, but results do not pause while a long-term plan reaches its next stage.

INEOS may believe patience will eventually justify the strategy. Right now, though, United’s uneven squad is making the weaknesses of that approach increasingly difficult to ignore.

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