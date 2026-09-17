Ayden Heaven in action for Manchester United vs Brighton (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United trio Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro, and Joshua Zirkzee were slammed by pundit Jamie Redknapp after the defeat to Brighton.

The Red Devils’ poor start to the season continued last night as they went 2-0 up but lost 3-2 at home to Brighton to exit the Carabao Cup at the third round stage.

There weren’t really any positives for Man Utd on another miserable night, with manager Michael Carrick surely starting to feel the pressure after a major dip in form since he took the job permanently, despite previously impressing as interim manager.

Redknapp singled out the two centre-backs, Heaven and Yoro, as the main culprits in the defeat, but was also unimpressed with Zirkzee when he came on.

Manchester United stars slammed for “inept” and “poor” performances

“The inexperience of the two young centre-backs showed. I have no doubt the two of them will be on the phone to their agent (asking) why am I not playing at the moment. That’s why. These kind of performances tonight,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, as quoted by the Metro.

“The pair of them were just inept in everything they did. Compare them to (Brighton defender Luka) Vuskovic and his level of aggression and the two from Man United who were making bad decisions, putting their arm up and complaining when they don’t get the ball. Brighton were serious about their business in defending. Those two tonight were just poor and have to do better.”

He added: “Zirkzee came on and couldn’t pass the ball to his own teammate.”

Pretty damning from Redknapp, and there probably won’t be too many United fans who disagree.

MUFC also lost the Manchester Derby at the weekend, meaning they have just two wins out of six in all competitions since the start of the season.

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