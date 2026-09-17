Man United players huddle (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel reportedly has four main clubs looking into a potential transfer, with one possibly leading the race.

The highly-rated 15-year-old has long been seen as a huge prospect coming through in the Man Utd academy, but it looks like the club are at a serious risk of losing him.

Gabriel is seemingly exploring a possible move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid said to be well-positioned to snap him up, according to the Athletic.

It remains to be seen, however, where the youngster could ultimately end up, with the report also naming Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich as suitors.

What’s gone wrong for JJ Gabriel at Manchester United?

United fans will undoubtedly be concerned that one of their best new generation of homegrown players wants to move on.

The Red Devils have a proud record of promoting top talents from their academy, and Gabriel is one of the most exciting names to come through in the last few years.

The Athletic also report that the club fear they could be losing a player who could soon be worth as much as £100m.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The report suggests United are still trying their best to fix the situation, but Gabriel has asked to leave and it seems his relationship with the club is coming to an end.

Crisis continues at Manchester United

All this comes in what has generally been a really disappointing start to the new season for United under Michael Carrick.

Things were also pretty dire under his predecessor Ruben Amorim, but there was a significant improvement in form when Carrick took over as interim manager.

Since becoming permanent manager, however, things have taken a turn for the worse again, and the team looks to be suffering as a result of a quiet transfer window.

To lose a huge prospect like Gabriel on top of all this is another big blow for a club that seems to be semi-permanently in crisis in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.