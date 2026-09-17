Newcastle United midfielder Nico Gonzalez could reportedly be blocked from playing in the upcoming game against Hull City.
This is because FA rules mean he won’t quite have passed the deadline for a return after suffering a head injury.
Gonzalez had a blow to the head early on in Newcastle’s recent defeat away to Leeds United, and ended up being substituted due to concerns that he suffered concussion.
Newcastle are now preparing for their next game against Hull on Saturday at 3pm, but there’s a chance he won’t be cleared to play as enough time won’t have passed since the initial injury.
Matthias Jaissle on Nico Gonzalez’s head injury
“Yeah, with Nico, you know, as the manager, and also we as a club, have the responsibility,” manager Matthias Jaissle said, as quoted by Newcastle World.
“He had that knock-out feeling, as you all saw. We were also responsible enough to take him off the pitch, even though he looked fine then, but there are also some rules, especially for that occasion.
“Independent of how important he is, and how important it is to win the match. We’re all human beings as well, and we take that seriously, so therefore we made the decision to take him off the pitch.”
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Gonzalez joined Newcastle from Manchester City in the summer and looks like a fine signing for the Magpies.
The Spaniard will undoubtedly be a big loss if he cannot make it back soon, with his presence in midfield crucial for Jaissle’s side after the club lost midfield duo Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali during the summer.
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