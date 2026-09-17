Nico Gonzalez of Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Nico Gonzalez could reportedly be blocked from playing in the upcoming game against Hull City.

This is because FA rules mean he won’t quite have passed the deadline for a return after suffering a head injury.

Gonzalez had a blow to the head early on in Newcastle’s recent defeat away to Leeds United, and ended up being substituted due to concerns that he suffered concussion.

Newcastle are now preparing for their next game against Hull on Saturday at 3pm, but there’s a chance he won’t be cleared to play as enough time won’t have passed since the initial injury.

Matthias Jaissle on Nico Gonzalez’s head injury

“Yeah, with Nico, you know, as the manager, and also we as a club, have the responsibility,” manager Matthias Jaissle said, as quoted by Newcastle World.