Liverpool have been told how they can sign Bournemouth's Brazilian winger Rayan

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been given a clear warning over their interest in Bournemouth winger Rayan: there will be no special treatment just because of Andoni Iraola’s relationship with the player.



The Reds have been tracking the 20-year-old Brazilian for some time, and Iraola knows him particularly well from their spell together on the south coast.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

However, Bournemouth are determined to protect one of their most valuable assets, with a huge release clause set to become active in 2027.

Bournemouth demand full £130m release clause

According to ESPN Brazil journalist Bruno Andrade, Liverpool’s interest is genuine, but they have not yet made an official approach to Bournemouth.

Several major European clubs are also understood to be positioning themselves ahead of the clause becoming active.

Andrade explained:

“The message is clear, obvious, and there won’t be a discount of even one cent,”

He continued:

“Whoever wants to sign Rayan in January, whether from the Premier League or another European club, has to pay the value of the clause.”

Andrade added:

“There won’t be a discount, there won’t be a lower payment. It’s either that or the player stays.”

That clause stands at around £130 million, which would require Liverpool to break their transfer record again. Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position because Rayan is contracted until 2031.

He joined from Vasco da Gama in a deal potentially worth around €35m, meaning his value has risen dramatically in less than a year.

Liverpool must decide how much Iraola’s influence is worth

Rayan makes plenty of sense for Liverpool.

The Reds are still looking for a specialist right-sided attacker, and Iraola already understands the player’s strengths, personality and tactical requirements. That familiarity reduces some of the uncertainty that normally comes with a £100m-plus signing.

But £130m changes the conversation completely.

Liverpool have shown they are prepared to spend enormous fees on priority targets, but paying the full clause would make Rayan one of the most expensive players in Premier League history.

At 20, he still offers enormous upside, but Bournemouth clearly believe they hold all the leverage.

Liverpool therefore face a simple choice: decide Rayan is worth another record-breaking investment, or walk away and find better value elsewhere.

Iraola’s connection may make Liverpool more confident about the player. It will not, however, make him any cheaper.

Talks held: 24-year-old superstar “very keen” on Liverpool transfer