The Iraola Effect: What to Expect From Liverpool in 2026-27

Andoni Iraola waves to the fans (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had many concerns to address before the start of the 2026-27 season. These concerns did not just start in the summer; some of them surfaced as early as May. One such concern was the uncertainty surrounding Alisson’s future at the club, according to a recent Goal’s coverage of the story. That particular issue was resolved when Alisson signed a one-year contract extension covering the 2026-27 campaign.

On the defensive side, Ronald Araujo arrived on loan from Barcelona to shore up the backline alongside Virgil van Dijk, while Víctor Muñoz added attacking versatility to the squad. With the key pieces starting to fall into place, Andoni Iraola now has a genuine opportunity to rebuild Liverpool into serious title contenders once again.

Why Iraola Was the Right Call

After Arne Slot’s tenure ended with a fifth-place finish, a jarring drop from a title-winning season, Liverpool needed more than a tactical reset. They needed an identity. Iraola brings exactly that.

His three seasons at Bournemouth showed a manager capable of extracting far more from a squad than most would expect, building a team that pressed relentlessly, attacked with purpose, and never stopped running.

Liverpool fans who lived through the Klopp years will recognise the energy. High pressing, vertical passing, full-backs bombing forward; it is a style that suits Anfield. The crowd feeds off that kind of football. Slot’s more measured approach never quite clicked with the fanbase, and the results suffered as a result. Iraola’s appointment felt like the club acknowledging what had been missing.

The Tactical Blueprint Iraola Brings

Iraola’s system is built on controlled aggression. His teams press high, win the ball quickly, and attack before the opposition can reorganise. At Bournemouth, this was done with limited resources. At Liverpool, with the depth and quality available at Anfield, the potential ceiling is considerably higher.

In pre-season, the shape has largely been a 4-3-3 that shifts into a compact 4-4-2 diamond when out of possession. The press is coordinated; players funnel opponents into central areas before springing into action as a unit. Dominik Szoboszlai has been central to this, acting as the engine in midfield, triggering the press and covering the ground needed to keep it functional. His early quotes about the new manager have been enthusiastic, and that matters when you’re asking players to buy into something physically demanding.

Going forward, Iraola encourages wide triangles involving the full-backs, wingers, and a drifting number 10. Florian Wirtz has operated as that 10 behind Alexander Isak, and the combination already looks promising. The idea is to create two-versus-two or three-versus-three situations out wide, drawing defenders before cutting inside or crossing from dangerous positions. It is dynamic, unpredictable, and hard to defend against when it clicks.

The Squad Iraola Has to Work With

The goalkeeper situation is settled. Alisson remains one of the best in the world, and his one-year extension removes any distraction. Behind him, Giorgi Mamardashvili continues as deputy, a solid backup for a side that will be competing across multiple competitions.

At the back, Araujo’s arrival on loan changes the picture significantly. Van Dijk, at 35, cannot play every game, and having an experienced centre-back of Araujo’s calibre as cover and competition is a smart piece of business. The Uruguayan can also fill in at right-back when needed, which gives Iraola tactical flexibility. Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have both struggled with injuries in recent times, so that versatility from Araujo is genuinely useful.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch and Mac Allister need to rediscover the form that helped Liverpool win the title two seasons ago. Both had disappointing 2025-26 campaigns, but Iraola’s high-energy system may be exactly the kind of structure that brings the best out of them. Szoboszlai, on the other hand, looks tailor-made for this style; his physicality, pressing ability, and comfort in tight spaces are everything the new manager values.

The Forward Line and What It Could Become

Liverpool’s attack underperformed badly last season. Mohamed Salah has departed. That creates space and opportunity. Isak, when fit and in form, is one of the most complete strikers in England. A full pre-season under Iraola, building combinations with Wirtz and the wide players, could be the making of him at this club.

Muñoz adds energy and directness from wide areas, even if his goal return at Osasuna was modest. Seventeen-year-old Rio Ngumoha is another name to watch; he showed flashes of real quality last season, and Iraola clearly trusts young players who work hard and move well without the ball. That fits his system perfectly.

What Liverpool Fans Should Expect

Expect a team that presses relentlessly from the first whistle. Expect full-backs who contribute in attack and wingers who track back. Expect Wirtz to finally show the level that justified his price tag, playing in a system built for players who think and move quickly. Expect Van Dijk and Araujo to form a partnership that stabilises a defence that conceded far too many goals last season.

There will be bumps. New systems take time, and Liverpool’s squad depth still has question marks. But Iraola is a coach who develops players, builds cohesion quickly, and gets teams performing above their individual quality. Given the talent already at Anfield, that combination should produce a side capable of pushing at the top end of the table from early in the season.

The 2026-27 campaign will not be about patience. It will be about whether Iraola can channel everything that made his Bournemouth sides so compelling and scale it up to the demands of a club that expects trophies. Based on what has already been seen in pre-season, the early signs are encouraging. Liverpool look hungry again, and that alone is a significant shift from where they were twelve months ago.