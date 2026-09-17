Chelsea FC-branded corner flag (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Todd Boehly has confirmed his departure as Chelsea chairman, with the Blues paying tribute and insisting it won’t impact their “leadership or strategy”.

Chelsea will now be under full control of Clearlake Capital, with Boehly selling his stake in the west London club, where he’s been since the change in ownership from Roman Abramovich back in 2022.

The American businessman has not always been the most popular figure among Chelsea fans in what has been a slightly chaotic period, but he spoke of the “honour” of being involved with the Premier League giants.

Todd Boehly statement on Chelsea departure

“I have valued my partnership with Clearlake and the wider ownership group, and the collective decisions and investment we have made to support the immediate and long-term success of the club,” Boehly said, as quoted by Sky News.

“I am confident that Chelsea is well positioned for continued success under Clearlake’s leadership.”

Meanwhile, Behdad Eghbali and Jose E Feliciano of Clearlake paid tribute to Boehly, describing him as “an important partner throughout our ownership”, adding that he “will always be a part of the Chelsea story and family”.

Chelsea added that there will be “no changes to day-to-day operations, leadership or strategy at the club”.

Big changes at Chelsea

It will be interesting to see what this latest big change means for Chelsea going forward, even if they insist it won’t impact the overall direction of the club.

It’s the latest of a number of big changes at Stamford Bridge in recent times, with Xabi Alonso taking over as manager in the summer, while there have also been plenty of transfers in and out of the playing squad.

CFC fans would surely love to see a bit more stability at the club as the frequent managerial changes and scattergun approach to the transfer market since Abramovich left hasn’t really delivered the same kind of success that supporters had got used to.

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