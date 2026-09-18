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Alan Smith has hailed Chelsea’s defending during the first half against Brentford, identifying a defensive turn-around that could define their campaign.

With the West London derby deadlocked at 0-0 at half-time, former Arsenal striker and Sky Sports commentator Alan Smith singled out Chelsea’s newly found backline discipline as the standout takeaway from the opening 45 minutes.

Alan Smith praises Chelsea’s improved defending

“Chelsea have been defending much better than they have been this season,” Smith noted (quotes via BBC Sport Live).

“They have given very little away, been solid, no silly mistakes and have restricted Brentford to a few long ranged shots.”

Smith’s assessment highlights a noticeable shift in focus at the back.

Brentford are capable of causing problems with their aerial threat, direct attacking transitions and set-pieces, but Chelsea largely kept them away from dangerous areas during the first half.

Rather than allowing Brentford to create clear openings inside the penalty area, Alonso’s side restricted the hosts to lower-quality efforts from distance.

The lack of individual errors was particularly encouraging for Chelsea, who have previously been punished when their aggressive style has left space for opponents to exploit.

Chelsea have made an impressive start but defence has been a worry

Chelsea have made an impressive start under Xabi Alonso, showing dynamic attacking fluidness and high positional intensity since the Spaniard took charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, their attractive forward play has frequently been undermined by a fragile defensive record.

Despite controlling matches and carving out chances, Alonso’s side has consistently leaked goals in early-season fixtures, often punished by defensive lapses and swift counter-attacks.

In four league games so far, Chelsea have conceded 9 goals, averaging 2.33 goals per game.

If Chelsea can consistently reproduce the composure and positional discipline Smith highlighted, it could significantly strengthen Alonso’s side.