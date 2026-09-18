Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the win vs Sunderland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Austrian midfielder Luca Weinhandl during the January transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 17-year-old is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young talents, and clubs like Aston Villa are also monitoring his development.

Luca Weinhandl attracts Arsenal interest

The physically imposing central midfielder could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for Arsenal. They could use more drive and physicality in the middle of the park, and Weinhandl could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

Even if he isn’t ready to make his mark in the Premier League immediately, he could be a long-term acquisition for the Premier League champions, and they could groom him into a future star.

Premier League clubs have sent Scouts to watch the player in action, and he could cost around £20 million. Arsenal certainly have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it is unlikely to be a problem convincing the player as well. The young midfielder will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he will look to win major trophies with them.

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Where does Weinhandl’s future lie?

Aston Villa have an exciting project as well, and they might be able to provide him with regular opportunities at the highest level. At Arsenal, he might need to struggle for first-team action.

It remains to be seen where the 17-year-old ends up. Multiple clubs are keeping tabs on him, and Sturm Graz will hope for an auction so they can recoup as much as possible from his departure.