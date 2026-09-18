Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the win vs Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Donyell Malen has been linked with a return to the Premier League in the coming months.

The 27-year-old has done well at AS Roma, and multiple clubs are reportedly on his radar. The hostile attacker is open to a return to the Premier League and feels he has unfinished business in English football.

Donyell Malen attracts Arsenal and Chelsea interest

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring his situation. The Premier League champions have already made informal contact, but they have yet to submit an official proposal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been scouting the player ahead of the January window. The 27-year-old could be a valuable acquisition for both clubs. Arsenal and Chelsea could use more depth in the final third, and the Netherlands international can operate anywhere across the front three.

Having played in the Premier League with Aston Villa, he knows the league well and could adapt quickly to make an immediate impact. The player’s willingness to return to the Premier League will only help clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea get a deal done. It remains to be seen whether Roma are prepared to let him leave.

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Malen asking price could be an issue

The player has recently signed a contract with them, and they could demand a fee of around €60-€65 million. Arsenal and Chelsea have the resources to pay the asking price, but it seems unlikely they will spend a substantial amount on a player who might not be a guaranteed starter.

They need a utility man in attack who can change games off the bench and help during rotation and injuries. They will want to sign Malen for a reasonable fee.