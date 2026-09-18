(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Ibrahim Maza has been linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal and Manchester United are closely monitoring the 20-year-old midfielder’s development, and they have been scouting him extensively. The player has attracted significant attention from top clubs since joining Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

Ibrahim Maza attracts Arsenal and Manchester United interest

According to a report from Fussball News, the attacking midfielder has a contract with the German club until 2030, and the club is under no pressure to sell him. They could demand up to €70 million for the youngster.

Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to build for the future, and the interest in the 20-year-old is hardly a surprise. The technically gifted attacking midfielder usually operates in the number ten role, but he is equally comfortable as a central midfielder and on the flanks.

He will help create opportunities for his teammates with his passing, acceleration and flair.

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Where does Maza’s future lie?

Arsenal and Manchester United could use more ingenuity in the final third. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs moves to sign the Algerian in the coming months. The price is substantial, and he is still largely unproven at the highest level. Even though his potential is beyond doubt, the Premier League clubs will want to sign him for a reasonable fee. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Maza should look to join a club where he can play regularly and keep developing. Sitting on the bench at a top club could hurt his development. If he decides to leave Germany, he will need to pick the right project.