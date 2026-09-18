Mikel Arteta shouts instructions during Arsenal vs Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres has struggled for regular gametime at Arsenal this season.

The 28-year-old has yet to start a single Premier League game this season, and he has played just 12 minutes in the league so far.

Viktor Gyokeres faces Arsenal selection concerns

The Swedish international is no longer the first-choice striker at the London club, and he has been told to showcase qualities at the international level and prove his worth to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Graham Potter said via Fotbollskanalen: “Viktor Gyökeres has had a tough start to the season, but he is appreciated and guaranteed playing time with the national team. That should be a good reason to want to use the national team to show Mikel Arteta what he can do.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Arsenal striker impresses with his national team in the coming month. He will be desperate to play regularly at the club level once again. He had an impressive debut campaign with Arsenal, and he played a key role in their Premier League title win. He scored more than 20 goals across all competitions last season.

There is no doubt he is a quality player, and he will hope to start more often for Arsenal. So far, the Premier League champions have preferred Kai Havertz.

If he impresses with the Swedish national team, Arsenal might be more open to giving him opportunities in the starting lineup. They have a long season ahead, and Arsenal will need all the depth they can get. Gyokeres could still play a key role, even though he is not a guaranteed starter.

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Gyokeres’ future at Arsenal

The 28-year-old striker is at the peak of his career, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal this season. It remains to be seen whether his situation improves over the next few months. He was linked with an exit in the summer, and if things don’t improve, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him linked with another exit in January.