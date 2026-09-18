Eli Junior Kroupi celebrates with his Bournemouth teammates (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be in for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi and Brentford winger Kevin Schade this January.

The Gunners were linked with some big names in attack throughout the summer transfer window, but notably missed out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior, and Julian Alvarez.

That surely means there’s still room for improvement for Arsenal when the transfer window opens again in January.

According to football.london, there could be interest in Kroupi and Schade that would be worth paying attention to, with Mikel Arteta’s side perhaps in need of upgrades on both Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze after both players’ unconvincing starts to the season.

Eli Junior Kroupi looks a good fit for Arsenal

Kroupi is currently out injured, but if he gets back to the kind of form he showed last season once he’s fit again, then he’d surely make a fine signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners are understood to be looking at the Frenchman as a possible target this winter, and the combination of his ball-striking qualities, versatility and youth would likely make him one of the best options they could bring in at the moment.

The 20-year-old scored 13 Premier League goals last season, including a crucial one against Manchester City that secured Bournemouth’s place in Europe whilst also helping Arsenal win the Premier League title.

With that in mind, he’d surely already be a hugely popular figure at the Emirates Stadium before even kicking a ball for the club!

Kevin Schade has been on Arsenal’s radar

This is also not the first time we’ve seen Schade linked with AFC.

TEAMtalk recently reported that the German winger was looked at by Arsenal in the summer, although he looked too expensive.

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It remains to be seen, however, if Arsenal’s stance could change in January.

There’s cause for concern about Eze’s form for the club, and Schade could be just the upgrade they need.