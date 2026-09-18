(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Brentford fans aimed a brutal chant at former player Jordan Henderson as Keith Andrews’ side claimed a resounding 3-0 victory over Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford fans aim chant at Jordan Henderson

The home supporters spared no mercy for their former midfielder during a dominant second-half performance. As Brentford systematically dismantled Xabi Alonso’s side, the Brentford faithful were heard relishing every second of taunting Jordan Henderson.

Echoing around the stadium, fans enthusiastically broke into song (via BBC Sport Live): “Jordan, what’s the score? Jordan, Jordan, what’s the score?”

Jordan Henderson left Brentford for Chelsea in the summer

The brutal reception stemmed directly from the midfielder’s summer transfer window exit. Henderson departed Brentford after a single season to join Chelsea on a free transfer, making his official Blues debut on Friday night against his former club.

Having recovered from a wrist injury sustained on international duty, Henderson was handed an immediate start by Alonso.

However, his return to West London quickly turned sour as Brentford’s midfield unit completely overrun the visitors following a goalless first half.

Huge win for Brentford as they go third in the league

Second-half strikes from Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago, and a late stoppage-time finish from Fabio Carvalho sealed an emphatic 3-0 triumph for the Bees.

The victory extended Keith Andrews’ unbeaten start to the domestic campaign and catapulted Brentford up to third place in the Premier League standings.

In stark contrast, the heavy defeat compounds growing concerns for Chelsea. The Blues now haven’t won a league match in three consecutive fixtures, leaving Alonso searching for answers after a damaging night at the Gtech.