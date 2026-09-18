JJ Gabriel in action for Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign the player, but the 15-year-old is also holding talks with clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona. The teenager is highly rated across Europe, and top clubs are hoping to secure his signature, according to TEAMtalk.

JJ Gabriel attracts Chelsea and European interest

Manchester United will not want to lose the talented youngster easily, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The player will turn 16 on 6 October, when he will be eligible to join a European club. He is currently registered with the Manchester United Academy until the end of this season. However, Gabriel has already asked the Premier League club to cancel his registration. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will let him leave. The player seems unhappy with his situation at the English club.

There is no doubt that he is a promising young player with a bright future, and his departure would be a huge blow for Manchester United. They are looking to build a team for the future, and they need to keep their best young players. The 15-year-old has all the tools to develop into an important first-team player.

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Gabriel’s future at Manchester United

It will be difficult for the English club to hold onto the youngster against his wishes. Also, the opportunity to join Real Madrid or Barcelona can be hard to turn down. Meanwhile, Chelsea will hope to swoop in and secure his signature.

Whoever signs the 15-year-old could have a future asset on their hands.