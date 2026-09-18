(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Gambian midfielder Adama Jeng.

According to a report from Football Insider, several top clubs are interested in signing the 15-year-old midfielder, and Chelsea have now joined the race. They are keeping tabs on his development, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to make a move. They will face competition from clubs like Bayern Munich.

Adama Jeng attracts Chelsea interest

Chelsea has shown a willingness to invest in talented young midfielders in recent windows, and it seems that they are looking to build for the future. The 15-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. He has been a key player for the Gambian under-17 national team.

The player will turn 16 in December, and he’s regarded as one of the most talented young players in African football. It is no surprise that top clubs are keen to snap him up. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will submit an official offer to sign the player in the coming weeks.

The Blues had a disappointing season last year, and they are looking to bounce back strongly. They have brought in quality players this summer and appointed a promising young manager in Xabi Alonso as well.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Jeng set for future Chelsea move?

To build a formidable project for the future, they need to invest in young players with huge potential. The interest in the 15-year-old is hardly a surprise. The opportunity to join the Premier League club will be exciting for the youngster. Chelsea have an impressive track record of grooming young players, and they could help Jeng fulfil his tremendous potential in the near future.