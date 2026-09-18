Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams ahead of the January transfer window.

The Spain international has long been linked with bigger clubs despite being yet to complete a move, and it seems Chelsea are stepping up their interest.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, which states that the Blues are prepared to meet Williams’ €90m release clause.

It’s also suggested that Manchester United could be in the mix for Williams, but the Chelsea links are interesting amid doubts over the future of Jamie Gittens.

Nico Williams to replace Jamie Gittens at Chelsea?

Chelsea already have decent depth on the left-hand side of their attack, but there could be a role for Williams if Gittens ends up leaving.

The talented young English winger hasn’t really lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, and he’s already expressed a desire to leave, according to a recent report from Simon Phillips.

Gittens had been keen on joining Roma in the summer, and although CFC blocked the move on that occasion, perhaps it will be one to watch again, and the interest in Williams stems from that.

Even if the 24-year-old’s form has gone a little downhill in recent times, he remains a fantastic talent on his day, and a change of scene might do him good at this stage of his career.

Nico Williams could also have a positive impact at Manchester United

Man Utd would also do well to pursue Williams in the near future, as it seems clear something still isn’t quite clicking in their attack.

Marcus Rashford is back at Old Trafford after a loan spell at Barcelona, but it’s hard to see a long-term future for him after so many issues and long-running transfer speculation.

Williams could prove to be an upgrade, and perhaps he’d be tempted to choose United over Chelsea right now as the Red Devils have Champions League football and the Blues don’t.

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