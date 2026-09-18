England squad confirmed, with big names brought back in by Thomas Tuchel

England manager Thomas Tuchel smiles (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

England manager Thomas Tuchel has named his latest squad for the upcoming international break, with big names like Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold back in.

Those were two of the biggest omissions from the Three Lions’ World Cup squad over the summer, but it seems they’ve been given a fresh opportunity from Tuchel.

BBC Sport have reported on the latest England squad, and you can see the full list below…

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton), James Trafford (Leeds United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Some welcome changes to the England squad

A lot of familiar faces like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka are in there, as you’d expect, but it’s also encouraging to see Tuchel being open to bringing back players who’d previously been overlooked.

With hindsight, it looks like a particular mistake to leave Alexander-Arnold out of the World Cup, with England going on to struggle with the right-back position at that tournament.