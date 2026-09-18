Screengrab via x/makininazo

Jordan Henderson appeared to be furious with Emiliano Martínez after Chelsea conceded the opening goal in their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brentford.

Footage from the West London derby captured the tense moment after Jaidon Anthony opened the scoring in the 61st minute, with Henderson immediately turning towards his goalkeeper.

Jordan Henderson was not happy with Chelsea teammate Emiliano Martinez

Brentford’s opener came from a corner, with a deep delivery dropping into the six-yard box.

Anthony was left unmarked at close range and rose to head the ball beyond Martínez, giving Brentford the breakthrough after a goalless first half.

As the ball hit the back of the net, Henderson turned towards Martínez and appeared to express his frustration with the goalkeeper’s positioning.

The reaction highlighted Chelsea’s defensive problems as their organisation began to unravel in the second half.

Watch below:

Jordan Henderson shouting at Emi Martinez on the pitch after conceding to Brentford is peak comedy. Bro, your own loose pass literally started the counter-attack for the second goal ?. Fighting everyone except your own positioning. pic.twitter.com/MGVqy5EsDi — Nino1ARSENAL (@makininazo) September 18, 2026

? ????????: Jordan Henderson was NOT happy with Emiliano Martínez' goalkeeping at the 1-0 of Brentford! And he TOLD HIM STRAIGHT AWAY! ? pic.twitter.com/3FmCxXUD45 — The Touchline | ? (@TouchlineX) September 18, 2026

Chelsea collapse after Brentford take the lead

The opening goal changed the game, with Brentford quickly building momentum against a Chelsea side that had looked relatively solid during the first half.

Chelsea were unable to recover after Anthony’s header, with Igor Thiago and Fábio Carvalho adding further goals to complete a convincing 3-0 victory for the hosts.

Henderson’s apparent frustration with Martínez therefore came during a particularly damaging spell for Xabi Alonso’s side.

The defensive issues were especially concerning given Chelsea had managed to restrict Brentford for much of the opening 45 minutes.

Chelsea have now conceded 12 goals in 5 Premier League games

The dramatic moment highlighted Chelsea’s ongoing defensive crisis.

Under Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have now conceded 12 goals in just 5 Premier League games this season.

While the team showed early attacking promise, their vulnerability from defensive set-pieces and rapid transitions continues to undermine their progress.

The defeat leaves Chelsea winless in their last three league fixtures. Alonso faces urgent pressure during the upcoming break to resolve the mounting organizational problems between his backline and goalkeeper before their next domestic outing.