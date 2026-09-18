Julian Alvarez in Atletico Madrid training (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is reportedly seriously considering changing agents after a chaotic summer transfer window saga surrounding his future.

The Argentina international ultimately ended up staying at Atletico Madrid, but at various points it looked like a move to Arsenal or Barcelona could be on the cards.

Fabrizio Romano reported for us that the Gunners were waiting to see if Alvarez could be tempted to join them if a move to Barcelona didn’t work out, but it seems they never stood much of a chance.

Atletico were not happy with how the whole thing played out, blaming the player’s representatives, and Mundo Deportivo now report that Alvarez could part ways with his agent.

What’s the significance of Julian Alvarez ditching his agent?

Alvarez may be sending a strong hint by parting ways with his current agent Fernando Hidalgo, with the report suggesting he could instead be represented by Javier Pastore.

The 26-year-old may well be sending a clear message here as he looks for an agent who might be better-placed to get him the move he wants.

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At the same time, if Atletico were also unhappy with Hidalgo, then perhaps Alvarez is acting on their advice and prepared to be represented by someone who won’t rock the boat and upset his club so much.

It’s too early to know for sure right now, but one imagines things will become clearer soon, if this change does in fact go ahead.

Arsenal moving on from Julian Alvarez?

Arsenal could still benefit from a world class signing up front, but it seems a bit pointless for them to keep pursuing Alvarez as he seems to have made it clear he doesn’t want to join them.

Mikel Arteta’s side also have an interest in Eli Junior Kroupi, and it perhaps seems more realistic to try raiding a club like Bournemouth, who tend to sell their star names for a profit when the opportunity arises.

Kroupi is also younger, so would represent more of a long-term investment than Alvarez.

Alternatively, AFC could also stick with Kai Havertz, who has started the season in superb form as he looks to have put his injury woes behind him.