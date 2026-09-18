(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde in the coming months.

The 22-year-old left-back was also linked with a move away from the Spanish club during the summer transfer window. Balde has struggled for opportunities at the Spanish club, and he needs to leave in order to play more often. He has also been linked with Manchester United.

Alejandro Balde attracts Liverpool interest

Liverpool could use more depth in that area of the pitch. Milos Kerkez has not been at his best, and he does not seem like an integral part of Andoni Iraola’s plan at Liverpool.

“I think Liverpool will go for a new left-back,” the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele told the Anfield Index podcast. “I think that realistically Liverpool would have wanted the left-back this summer because, as we’ve seen so far this season, Kerkez is still not there yet. [Kostas] Tsimikas just doesn’t look good enough. I think it’s fair to say. “As for Balde, I see why the name gets mentioned,” he said. “It might make sense financially and his situation in terms of playing time and whatever.”

They need to invest in a quality left-back, and the 22-year-old could be an ideal fit. He is a young player with huge potential, and he could become a key option for Iraola.

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Balde’s future at Barcelona

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for Balde as well. If Liverpool can offer him regular opportunities, it would be the ideal move for the young defender. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at Barcelona won’t help.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with an acceptable offer in January. Barcelona could be open to letting him leave for the right price. He is not a player for them, and they will look to recoup some money from his departure.