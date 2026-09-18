Tyrick Mitchell has been linked with Liverpool (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell as a transfer target to strengthen in that position.

The Reds brought in Milos Kerkez under previous manager Arne Slot last year, but it’s fair to say the former Bournemouth man hasn’t really lived up to expectations at Anfield so far.

Mitchell could well be an upgrade, with the 27-year-old enjoying a fine career at Crystal Palace – the only club he’s ever played for at senior level.

After 249 appearances for the Eagles, perhaps Mitchell could now be tempted to try a new challenge if a big name like Liverpool come calling.

See below as journalist Ekrem Konur has linked the England international as a target for Andoni Iraola…

? #CrystalPalace

Liverpool eyeing Crystal Palace left?back Tyrick Mitchell, as manager Andoni Iraola seeks to strengthen the position. https://t.co/jN9IZCbmh7 pic.twitter.com/A4ZoZ9KXwB — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 18, 2026

“Liverpool eyeing Crystal Palace left‑back Tyrick Mitchell, as manager Andoni Iraola seeks to strengthen the position,” the reporter posted on X.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make the signing of Mitchell an urgent priority for January, or if this could be one that waits until next summer.

Do Liverpool need Tyrick Mitchell to replace Milos Kerkez?

LFC fans might have mixed feelings about this particular piece of transfer news, as there could still be an argument for giving Kerkez more time.

The Hungary international showed great potential at Bournemouth, and is still young and learning the game.

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Mitchell is perhaps the more proven and experienced option, but he’s also arguably not that much of a major level-raiser for this Liverpool squad.

If the Merseyside giants are to replace Kerkez, then there might be more of a genuine upgrade out there somewhere.

It was never likely to be easy for Liverpool to replace the legendary Andrew Robertson, who left the club to join Tottenham on a free transfer this summer.