Rayan celebrates with his teammates (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain interested in signing the Bournemouth attacker Rayan in the coming windows.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 20-year-old is a target for the Premier League club, and they are monitoring his development. His contract includes a £130 million release clause, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

Rayan attracts Liverpool interest

They have signed Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola earlier this summer. However, they are looking to add more depth in the wide areas. They lack a specialist right-sided attacker, especially after Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Signing the Brazilian International could be a wise decision. He has shown his quality in the Premier League since joining, and there is no doubt that he deserves to play for a bigger club. The move to Liverpool will be exciting. However, a substantial release clause protects him, and it will be difficult for Liverpool to get the deal across the line.

Liverpool had a disappointing season last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly. It remains to be seen whether they can fight for trophies once again.

ESPN Brasil journalist, Bruno Andrade claims: “The idea in the European market is that people or clubs want to get ahead of the game because Rayan has been playing incredibly well. “Clubs have the perception that whoever doesn’t get ahead will be left behind and miss out on the player. So they want to act in advance. “The message is clear, obvious, and there won’t be a discount of even one cent. “Whoever wants to sign Rayan in January, whether from the Premier League or another European club, has to pay the value of the clause. “There won’t be a discount, there won’t be a lower payment. It’s either that (£130m] or the player stays.”

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Where does Rayan’s future lie?

Multiple clubs are monitoring his progress, and any club hoping to sign the player in January will have to pay £130 million.

Rayan will want to play for a top club in future and fight for major trophies. Liverpool will need to convince him that they can help him fulfil his ambitions. They will also need to pay a premium in order to convince Bournemouth.