Lamine Camara in action for Senegal against Norway at the World Cup (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Lamine Camara was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window, but the move ultimately did not materialise.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Senegal International, and they could look to make a move in the coming months. They have already held talks behind the scenes, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer acceptable to sign the defensive midfielder.

Lamine Camara attracts Liverpool interest

They need more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and Camara will be excited to take on a new challenge. The opportunity to play for Chelsea would have been exciting for him, and he will look to sort out a move to a top club soon.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to revive their interest in the player in the coming windows. Liverpool and Chelsea will be exciting destinations for the young midfielder.

As per a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are believed to have ‘held talks’ over a potential move for Camara. “Lamine Camara is a name that has been discussed behind the scenes,” Mick Brown told Football Insider. “Liverpool will be keeping an eye on how he gets on for Monaco, but there is definitely a deal to be done as we saw when he nearly joined Chelsea. “His agent has been very outspoken about trying to get him a move, so I expect Liverpool will have held talks with him about the possibility of signing him in January.”

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Camara set for Premier League move?

Camara has been a key player for AS Monaco, and the French outfit will not want to lose him easily. They could demand a premium for the young midfielder. Liverpool and Chelsea have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign him in January.