Felix Nmecha in action for Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Felix Nmecha has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund in recent months.

The 25-year-old central midfielder has impressed in the Bundesliga and also did well with Germany at the World Cup. Liverpool are closely monitoring the German international, and they could look to make a move for him in the near future, according to Fussball News.

Felix Nmecha attracts Liverpool and Manchester City interest

The German club values him at around €90 million, and Liverpool are seriously interested in signing him. They are looking to bring in a midfielder with athleticism, dynamism, and creativity. Liverpool are yet to initiate talks with the German club regarding a potential move, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an acceptable proposal for the midfielder.

With the January transfer window approaching, the deal would require a substantial offer. Nmecha has a contract with Dortmund until 2030, and they are under no pressure to sell him. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay €90 million.

The central midfielder will be excited about the possibility of playing in England. The former Manchester City Academy graduate might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. The asking price could complicate any potential move. His former club, Manchester City, are also keeping tabs on his situation.

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Where does Nmecha’s future lie?

Liverpool and Manchester City have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and the 25-year-old could certainly help them improve. He will help them dominate contests in the middle of the park with his physicality and technical ability. He has also shown the vision and passing ability to create opportunities from the deep.