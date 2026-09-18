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Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on AZ Alkmaar midfield talent Kees Smit, and had club officials watching him in the Europa League last night.

Smit was part of the AZ side that lost to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, and it seems the Reds took the opportunity to get a closer look at him while he was in England.

Liverpool are not the only club to be linked with Smit in recent times, as Manchester United and Chelsea are also understood to be keen.

Now a report from TEAMtalk suggests LFC may be stepping up their interest, with the talented young Dutchman possibly available for around €60m.

Liverpool need more in midfield amid Kees Smit and Adam Wharton links

Liverpool could probably do with making changes in midfield after a surprisingly quiet summer on that front.

The Merseyside giants had clear issues elsewhere, so prioritised making additions to their attack and defence, but they look like they’d benefit from bringing someone like Smit in.

Another name to watch could be Adam Wharton, as reported here for the Daily Briefing, but Chelsea are also serious suitors for the Crystal Palace and England midfielder.

Smit may not be proven in the Premier League, but that might also mean he’s a cheaper and more realistic option for Liverpool right now.

Could Kees Smit replace Alexis Mac Allister?

The links with Smit are also interesting amid some uncertainty over Alexis Mac Allister’s future at Anfield.

The Argentine recently spoke about not being offered a new contract by Liverpool, and Fabrizio Romano provided us with more exclusive detail on his future here.

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Mac Allister has been a fine player for Liverpool and has shown signs of rediscovering his best form recently, but it could also be that Smit or Wharton would be an upgrade.