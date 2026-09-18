Report: Man United & Chelsea on transfer mission to find the next Estevao & Endrick

Palmeiras players lining up (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly scouting Brazilian club Palmeiras at a range of levels as they look to find opportunities in the transfer market.

Palmeiras has notably produced some elite talents in recent times, such as Endrick at Real Madrid, and of course Chelsea’s own Estevao Willian.

One imagines there’ll surely be other exciting prospects coming through soon, and Sport Witness report that Man Utd and Chelsea are looking closely at the club’s youth teams.

The report states that the Red Devils and the Blues are even scouting as low as Under-12 level, so it will be interesting to see what they can find.

Who else has come from Palmeiras’ academy and made it big?

Palmeiras most recently sold Endrick and Estevao for big money, but there’s also Vitor Reiss at Manchester City, and going further back there was also Gabriel Jesus.

Brazil legends Cafu, Roberto Carlos, and Rivaldo also had spells at Palmeiras, albeit not as youngsters in the club’s academy.

Still, this undoubtedly seems like a good place for top clubs to take a closer look at as the next big thing could be lurking in their youth system somewhere.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Chelsea have done particularly well in recent times to snap up elite young players, making it a core part of their transfer strategy.

The Blues haven’t yet managed to turn that into a winning project on the pitch in the way that they would’ve liked, but it will surely make it a tempting destination for young players looking to test themselves and get the chance to develop at a big club in Europe.