Latest on Michael Carrick's future and Man United manager hunt

Michael Carrick and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photos by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly not showing any indication at the moment of looking for a new manager to replace Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the season, winning only two of their six games in all competitions, with the team already out of the Carabao Cup.

Still, it seems Man Utd are not currently planning to make a change, with Carrick still only a couple of months in as the club’s permanent new manager after impressing in an interim role last season.

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According to the Athletic, there is not currently any replacement on the horizon as it seems Carrick will be given more time to turn things around at Old Trafford.

Manchester United to stick with Michael Carrick as they eye stability

United have changed managers a lot in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with big names like David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim all struggling.

There was also the spell under former MUFC striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that’s likely to be where the Carrick comparisons come in.

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While Arsenal have had a lot of joy bringing back a former player in the form of Mikel Arteta, it’s unclear if the likes of Solskjaer and Carrick really had the same level of qualification for such a big job.

At the same time, the Athletic report that United are keen on stability after so many changes, so perhaps sticking with Carrick could eventually mean the club can replicate what Arsenal have done under Arteta.

One imagines results will have to improve soon, however, with United surely unable to afford going in and out of the top four as they’ve done so often in recent years.