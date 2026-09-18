Raphinha celebrates with his Barcelona teammates (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are reportedly among the suitors for Barcelona star Raphinha after his electrifying form at the start of this season.

The Brazil international has a hugely impressive record of 11 goals and three assists in just seven appearances so far this term, and it’s clear he could be an asset for a number of other top clubs.

Interestingly, it seems Raphinha could be facing some uncertainty at Barca right now, as he wants to double his wages with a new contract.

One imagines that could be an issue for the Catalan giants, but journalist Ekrem Konur claims that the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd, and Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal would be prepared to offer him more money…

? #FCBarcelona Raphinha has demanded Barcelona double his salary in renewal talks, aiming to become the club’s top earner. ? ? Aware Al?Hilal, Liverpool, Arsenal & Man United are ready to offer higher wages. https://t.co/HozSJHXIS0 pic.twitter.com/M30fhIgHod — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 18, 2026

“Raphinha has demanded Barcelona double his salary in renewal talks, aiming to become the club’s top earner,” Konur posted on X. “Aware Al‑Hilal, Liverpool, Arsenal & Man United are ready to offer higher wages.”

If this ambitious move could be possible, then these clubs surely need to act fast to make it happen, as Raphinha is right up there with the very best players in world football right now.

Raphinha has taken his game to another level

Raphinha previously looked like an exciting talent during his time at Leeds United, but few would have imagined he could become quite as good as he is now.

The 29-year-old made a slightly slow start to life at Barcelona, but he’s now a genuine Ballon d’Or contender after displaying tremendous end-product so consistently.

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It’s easy to imagine Raphinha being ideal to help Liverpool replace the output of Mohamed Salah on that right-hand side, while his ability on the left means he could also have a key role at Arsenal, who lack that kind of prolific scorer and creator from out wide.

United signing Raphinha perhaps looks a bit more ambitious amid their current struggles, but they’ve shown in the past that they can still attract big-name signings even in difficult times.