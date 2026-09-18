Tottenham handed double boost as Sandro Tonali and Dejan Kulusevski return

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Tottenham have received a double boost as both Sandro Tonali and Dejan Kulusevski were spotted back in training ahead of the Aston Villa clash.

The Lilywhites have been handed a timely injection of positive news on the training ground as key midfielder Sandro Tonali and versatile attacker Dejan Kulusevski rejoined the main group,

Tonali missed Tottenham’s recent clash against Liverpool after picking up a knock, but his swift recovery puts him in contention to feature against Aston Villa as reported by The Standard.

Meanwhile, Kulusevski has also returned following a spell on the sidelines. However, medical staff are expected to take a cautious approach with the Swede, meaning he is unlikely to be rushed straight into the starting lineup as he is eased back to full match fitness.

Dejan Kulusevski back in training ??? pic.twitter.com/E9p2bdWil1 — The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) September 17, 2026

Sandro Tonali and Dejan Kulusevski return at crucial time

The timing of the duo’s return could hardly be more important for Tottenham.

Tonali has started every single game for De Zerbi since making his big money move from Newcastle and remains an influential part of the team.

Kulusevski meanwhile will provide much needed creativity and attacking versatility once he is fully fit.

Roberto De Zerbi under pressure after Tottenham’s heavy spending

The positive injury news comes as pressure begins to mount on De Zerbi following Tottenham’s inconsistent start to the campaign.

The Italian was heavily backed during the summer transfer window, with significant investment raising expectations around what Spurs can achieve this season.

However, Tottenham have struggled to translate that spending into consistent victories, leaving De Zerbi under increasing scrutiny.

Supporters are becoming increasingly impatient, while expectations remain high after the club’s major investment in the squad.

A victory against Aston Villa would therefore provide a much-needed lift and ease some of the pressure surrounding De Zerbi.

Having Tonali and Kulusevski back in training gives Tottenham another reason for optimism as they look to reignite their season and climb the Premier League table.