Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Jan Kruger, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly both tracking Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott ahead of a potential transfer.

Scott has proven a top performer for Bournemouth and it makes sense that they have so far fought hard to keep this key player at the club.

Still, it also seems inevitable that the 23-year-old is going to be snapped up by a bigger club before too long, with Ekrem Konur posting an update on his future.

See below as the Turkish journalist claims Scott is being closely monitored by top clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham…

?#EXCL – Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Bournemouth’s 23yo midfielder Alex Scott! ?All four English giants are monitoring his progress. Bournemouth consider him a key pillar.@ekremkonur @SportowyNet ? https://t.co/oam7fPVJJM https://t.co/ZDRZ6ndzXT pic.twitter.com/cxO3VVQ4u5 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 19, 2026

“Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Bournemouth’s 23yo midfielder Alex Scott! All four English giants are monitoring his progress. Bournemouth consider him a key pillar,” Konur posted on X.

This follows the Daily Mirror recently reporting that Scott could be valued at as much as £100m when he eventually leaves the Cherries in the summer of 2027.

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Where should Alex Scott move next?

If it comes down to a choice between Arsenal and Liverpool, it’s a tricky one for Scott for a variety of reasons.

If the Englishman chooses the Gunners, he could perhaps feel more confident that he’s joining a winning project under Mikel Arteta, who led the north London giants to the Premier League title and the Champions League final last season.

However, LFC are also a huge name and surely have it in them to bounce back despite their recent issues, while the move to Anfield could also give Scott the chance to link up with his former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola again.

In terms of playing time, Scott might also just about lean towards Liverpool if he wants to become a regular, with the Merseyside giants in need of upgrades on the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Arsenal, by contrast, just spent big on Bruno Guimaraes in the most recent transfer window, and also have Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as top class options in that position.