(Video): Arsenal humbled 3-0 by brilliant Brighton with superb goals all round

Brighton score their third against Arsenal.

Brighton have beaten Arsenal comfortably, adding an injection of life to the league table before the international break.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Just when we worried Arsenal might be too good for the competition in the Premier League this year, we get this…

The Gunners have just been absolutely humbled by Brighton, who continued their rising form with a superb 3-0 win over the champions. The home team were on top from the start, but it took until the 30th minute for them to break the deadlock.

Pascal Gross, still on a high from a midweek masterclass against Man U, lashed in a speculative shot at the near post to beat David Raya. Throughout the game, Arsenal showed really hesitant defending which is so far from their dominant confidence of recent years.

Arsenal exposed by superb Brighton

At that point Mikel Arteta’s team were vulnerable, and Brighton knew it. They capitalised with another goal before the break, another superb strike from range. Charalampos Kostoulas was given too much time and found the corner to beat Raya against.

The finishing touch came before the hour mark. Arsenal, who have been so dominant at set pieces for a couple of years, ended up conceding a crucial corner, with Chema Andres rising high at the far post to head in.

The Gunners had their chances after that, but it was a lost cause. It’s a first defeat of the season, and a particularly humbling one at that. Brighton, meanwhile, after treading water for a few years, look like they could be about to take a big step up.

You can see the highlights in the clips embedded here: