Endrick warming up for Real Madrid (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on the Endrick transfer situation as he plans talks with Real Madrid over his future in the upcoming international break.

The Brazil international is a top young talent but his career has stalled somewhat in recent times, with regular playing time proving hard to come by for him at the Bernabeu.

We’ve previously been informed of Arsenal looking into signing Endrick, but up to now it hasn’t quite come together, while Fabrizio Romano told the Daily Briefing that Liverpool actually showed a stronger interest in the 20-year-old over the summer.

Now a report from TEAMtalk claims that the Gunners are looking at Endrick again ahead of January, with the youngster also set to hold talks over his situation in Madrid.

Endrick unsettled but could it lead to a transfer?

Endrick supposedly has concerns about his lack of regular playing time for Real, and there is a meeting planned to try to resolve this in the weeks ahead.

The report adds that Arsenal have maintained some contacts with the former Palmeiras forward for some time now, and that they’re also not the only club interested.

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Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham were also interested in Endrick in the summer, according to TEAMtalk.

We’ll now have to see if Endrick’s upcoming talks can secure his future with Los Blancos or if it just speeds up his departure.

Do Arsenal need Endrick?

Arsenal could do with more up front, especially amid new exclusive details about Viktor Gyokeres exploring a January exit.

Endrick might prove a decent replacement for Gyokeres, even if his signing would also be a bit of a gamble at this point in time.

Arsenal arguably need someone more reliable after the inconsistent performances of Gyokeres, and although Endrick has a lot of potential, he doesn’t currently seem like he’d necessarily come in and immediately score frequently for Mikel Arteta’s side.