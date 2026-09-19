Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal in action (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres is emerging as a transfer target for AC Milan, Juventus, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad, as first reported via the Daily Briefing.

The Sweden international is understood to be frustrated with his current situation at Arsenal, having clearly fallen down the pecking order this season.

Despite scoring 21 goals in all competitions last term to help Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final, there have been some question marks about Gyokeres’ overall contribution to Mikel Arteta’s side.

BREAKING: Mikel Arteta speaks out on Arsenal star’s possible exit

With Arteta now clearly favouring Kai Havertz as his first choice striker, it seems Gyokeres is considering his future.

Viktor Gyokeres open to leaving Arsenal

While Arsenal are not actively looking to sell Gyokeres, it is understood that there could be some flexibility of a big-name forward can be brought in in January.

And the player himself is already exploring options away from the Emirates Stadium, with his representatives holding initial talks with Milan, Juve, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad.

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Arsenal fans will likely be divided on this issue, as there could still be an important role for Gyokeres over the course of a long and challenging season.

However, it also makes sense that the decision could be taken out of Arsenal’s hands if Gyokeres himself pushes for a move away in order to get more playing time.

Could Arsenal replace Viktor Gyokeres?

One imagines Arsenal are continuing to look at the striker market after links with some big names during the summer.

Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi is understood to be on Arsenal’s radar, and he’s also been linked with them by football.london‘s recent report.