Arteta explains why Arsenal were so easily beaten by Brighton in shock result of the day

Mikel Arteta in his press conference.

Mikel Arteta was not happy with his team after they were well beaten by Brighton this afternoon, as he showed in his press conference.

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The result of the day in the Premier League looked like it was going to be Aston Villa beating Spurs in the early kick off, condemning Roberto de Zerbi’s team to another game without a win.

But that was soon almost forgotten as Brighton took apart champions Arsenal, blowing away the Gunners in a 3-0 display of footballing excellence. Speaking after the game, manager Mikel Arteta tried to explain what had gone wrong.

Arteta says Arsenal didn’t respect the basics in big defeat

“There are certain basics that you need to accomplish in football, especially in the Premier League that we were very far from,” the Arsenal boss said.

“In the first duel, the second ball, that put the game – especially given how direct they were – in a really difficult place for us.

“On top of that, when we did regain the ball, especially in our own half, the amount of technical errors that we did and we didn’t respect any principle of play that you have to get out of those man-to-man situations, that put us always in the back foot, so it was very difficult to control the game.”

This feels like a one-off blip from Arteta’s usually absurdly consistent team. Unfortunately for them, it’s a blip they have to live with for the three weeks of the international break.

You can see Arteta’s full press conference in the clip embedded her: