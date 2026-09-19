Josh Acheampong in action for Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly facing transfer interest in talented young defender Josh Acheampong from several clubs across Europe.

The highly-rated 20-year-old hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge yet, but the feeling for some time has been that the club want to keep him.

We’ve previously been informed of big clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid looking at Acheampong, only for Chelsea to view him as untouchable.

According to Spanish outlet AS, there is still a lot of interest in the England Under-21 international, and it’s caused ‘alarm’ at Stamford Bridge.

Their report states that Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso still sees Acheampong as a key part of his plans for this season.

Could Josh Acheampong leave Chelsea?

It seems clear the links with Acheampong are not going away, and one imagines he’ll have some tempting opportunities from elsewhere.

For instance, Bayern Munich are probably another name we can add to his list of suitors, as has been previously reported by Christian Falk for CF Bayern Insider.

As long as the Blues continue to struggle to improve, this is surely going to be an issue for them, as someone like Acheampong may well wonder if staying in west London is the best thing for his career.

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Chelsea were beaten 3-0 by Brentford last night and currently have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded 12 goals in their first five games.

Acheampong looks like he could have a big future in the game, but he won’t want to risk his career stalling at such a chaotic club, where there have been frequent managerial changes to try to arrest the team’s decline.

CFC need to get their act together quickly or there will surely continue to be the risk of losing their best talents to rivals here in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe.