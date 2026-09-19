Monaco director Thiago Scuro has spoken out about the club’s plans for the January transfer window, with hints about Folarin Balogun and Lamine Camara.
A chaotic Deadline Day in the summer saw Monaco looking to make a major sale late on, only for Balogun’s proposed move to Everton to fall through.
But with Balogun looking close to leaving at one point, this led the Ligue 1 giants to cancel Camara’s possible transfer to Chelsea.
Since then, talkSPORT have claimed Liverpool are also keen on Camara and have held initial talks over a possible deal.
What next for Folarin Balogun and Lamine Camara?
Scuro has now discussed the latest on Balogun and Camara ahead of January, offering some clue about how this could all play out.
The Monaco chief has suggested that the plan remains to sell Balogun, which could see Arsenal cash in as they’d be owed a percentage of the fee, according to the Evening Standard.
Still, Scuro also suggested that selling Balogun is key to the club keeping Camara, so if they fail to offload the striker again that could mean another opportunity for Chelsea or Liverpool to snap up the Senegalese midfielder.
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“The original plan is to find a solution for Balogun. If we find that, it will give Monaco the opportunity to keep Lamine and Golovin until the end of the season,” Scuro told RMC Sport, as quoted and translated by the Evening Standard.
“That is the ideal plan, but we can’t control the decisions and what will happen in the winter.”
Chelsea urgently need Lamine Camara
With every passing game it looks more and more of a blow for Chelsea that they couldn’t get a move for Camara over the line.
Xabi Alonso’s side look really short of quality in midfield at the moment, having lined up with a pairing of Jordan Henderson and Valentin Barco in last night’s 3-0 defeat at Brentford.
Moises Caicedo is out injured and Enzo Fernandez left to join Manchester City on Deadline Day, with Camara looking like he could have been the ideal replacement.
The Blues surely need to do everything they can to revive a deal in the winter, or find someone else to strengthen this problem position.
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