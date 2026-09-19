Monaco players in action (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Monaco director Thiago Scuro has spoken out about the club’s plans for the January transfer window, with hints about Folarin Balogun and Lamine Camara.

A chaotic Deadline Day in the summer saw Monaco looking to make a major sale late on, only for Balogun’s proposed move to Everton to fall through.

But with Balogun looking close to leaving at one point, this led the Ligue 1 giants to cancel Camara’s possible transfer to Chelsea.

Since then, talkSPORT have claimed Liverpool are also keen on Camara and have held initial talks over a possible deal.

What next for Folarin Balogun and Lamine Camara?

Scuro has now discussed the latest on Balogun and Camara ahead of January, offering some clue about how this could all play out.

The Monaco chief has suggested that the plan remains to sell Balogun, which could see Arsenal cash in as they’d be owed a percentage of the fee, according to the Evening Standard.

Still, Scuro also suggested that selling Balogun is key to the club keeping Camara, so if they fail to offload the striker again that could mean another opportunity for Chelsea or Liverpool to snap up the Senegalese midfielder.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust