Monaco chief speaks out on transfer "solution" that impacts Liverpool, Chelsea & Arsenal

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Monaco players in action
Monaco players in action (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Monaco director Thiago Scuro has spoken out about the club’s plans for the January transfer window, with hints about Folarin Balogun and Lamine Camara.

A chaotic Deadline Day in the summer saw Monaco looking to make a major sale late on, only for Balogun’s proposed move to Everton to fall through.

But with Balogun looking close to leaving at one point, this led the Ligue 1 giants to cancel Camara’s possible transfer to Chelsea.

Since then, talkSPORT have claimed Liverpool are also keen on Camara and have held initial talks over a possible deal.

What next for Folarin Balogun and Lamine Camara?

Scuro has now discussed the latest on Balogun and Camara ahead of January, offering some clue about how this could all play out.

The Monaco chief has suggested that the plan remains to sell Balogun, which could see Arsenal cash in as they’d be owed a percentage of the fee, according to the Evening Standard.

Still, Scuro also suggested that selling Balogun is key to the club keeping Camara, so if they fail to offload the striker again that could mean another opportunity for Chelsea or Liverpool to snap up the Senegalese midfielder.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“The original plan is to find a solution for Balogun. If we find that, it will give Monaco the opportunity to keep Lamine and Golovin until the end of the season,” Scuro told RMC Sport, as quoted and translated by the Evening Standard.

“That is the ideal plan, but we can’t control the decisions and what will happen in the winter.”

Lamine Camara in action for Monaco against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly
Lamine Camara in action for Monaco against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Chelsea urgently need Lamine Camara

With every passing game it looks more and more of a blow for Chelsea that they couldn’t get a move for Camara over the line.

Xabi Alonso’s side look really short of quality in midfield at the moment, having lined up with a pairing of Jordan Henderson and Valentin Barco in last night’s 3-0 defeat at Brentford.

More Stories / Latest News
Josh Acheampong in action for Chelsea
From Spain: “Alarm” at Chelsea as transfer suitors line up for key first-team star
Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur
Director reveals Tottenham star refused deadline-day transfer despite club agreeing deal
Michael Carrick with overlay of man united badge and mystery man
Journalist confirms Man United ace has arrived in Barcelona for transfer talks

Moises Caicedo is out injured and Enzo Fernandez left to join Manchester City on Deadline Day, with Camara looking like he could have been the ideal replacement.

The Blues surely need to do everything they can to revive a deal in the winter, or find someone else to strengthen this problem position.

More Stories Folarin Balogun Lamine Camara

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *