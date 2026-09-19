Breaking: Barcelona sporting director announces “agreement in principle” for star player’s new contract

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Barcelona have agreed a contract in principle with star man Raphinha, and also have a deal for Marc Bernal in the pipeline.

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With the transfer window behind, many top clubs are entering the next phase of their season – securing their top players on new contracts.

We’ve seen the likes of PSG and Chelsea announce a number of new deals in recent weeks. It seems like Barcelona will be next. Capitalising on a superb start to the season and continued success under Hansi Flick, the Blaugrana are apparently close to securing one of their star players on a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano has just announced the breaking news that attacker Raphinha, who has picked up where he left off last season in terms of his hot form, is about to agree a new long term contract.

“We have an agreement in principle, it will be signed soon”, confirmed the club’s sporting director Deco.

The former Leeds man, now leading the line for Barca, has an incredible 11 goals and 3 assists in his 7 appearances this season. His deal will now run until 2030.

??? BREAKING: Barcelona agree new deal with Raphinha! All set to be signed. Here we go. ??? “We have an agreement in principle, it will be signed soon”, confirms the director Deco. The agreement will be until June 2030, FOUR more years. ????? pic.twitter.com/v217Ow7a5M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2026

Barca agree new contract for top home-grown midfield talent

Raphinha isn’t the only one being secured for the long term. Youngster Marc Bernal is also apparently on the verge of a new deal, after securing himself as an important squad option for Flick over the last 12 months.

Things are looking really bright for Barca in the short and long term. They are still in a tough financial situation, but they seem to be heading in the right direction at least, and while La Masia continues to produce players of incredible quality like Bernal, they will always have an advantage over most other top clubs.