(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel has travelled to Barcelona for talks over a potential move, according to the latest reporting from Ben Jacobs.

According to the journalist, reporting for GIVEMESPORT, the 15-year-old has arrived in Barcelona to hold direct discussions over a possible move away from Manchester United.

The development comes after Gabriel informed United of his desire to leave Carrington and formally requested that his squad registration be cancelled.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the clubs understood to be closely monitoring the situation, while Gabriel’s representatives have also been exploring opportunities elsewhere in Europe.

The teenager, as per the report also flew to France on Thursday and has previously visited Madrid in recent months, highlighting the growing uncertainty surrounding his future.

JJ Gabriel holds talks in Barcelona after Man Utd transfer request

Manchester United had initially believed Gabriel’s situation could still be resolved, with time remaining on his youth registration.

However, the teenager now holding face-to-face talks in Catalonia represents a significant development in the increasingly public dispute over his future.

Barcelona’s interest could give Gabriel another potential route away from Old Trafford, although no agreement has been confirmed.

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United will now face a crucial period as they attempt to resolve the situation surrounding one of the most highly rated prospects to emerge from their academy in recent years.

Why JJ Gabriel is so highly sought

Nicknamed ‘Kid Messi’ during his rise through Carrington, Gabriel is widely regarded as one of the finest attacking talents of his generation.

His rapid rise through United’s system has been backed up by extraordinary personal statistics and historic individual milestones:

He became the youngest-ever player to appear for Manchester United’s Under-18 side at just 14 years old, scoring twice on his debut against Leeds United.

Racked up an incredible 23 goals in 29 appearances during the 2025/26 U18 Premier League season despite playing against older teenagers.

Named the Premier League U18 Player of the Season and became the youngest recipient in history of United’s prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

Earned senior training call-ups under first-team management and netted a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut.

While Gary Neville and Roy Keane have been critical of the player’s antics, it appears that United could be on the verge of losing one of their most highly-rated academy stars.