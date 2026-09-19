Johan Manzambi scores vs Tottenham, recent 36-game run suggests that's game over

Aston Villa FC Tottenham FC
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Johan Manzambi celebrates scoring against Tottenham
Johan Manzambi celebrates scoring against Tottenham (Photo by Michael Steele, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Johan Manzambi has scored his first goal for Aston Villa to give them a 1-0 lead over Tottenham right at the end of the first half.

It’s been a close game so far between Spurs and Villa, but this goal could point towards it already being game over, judging by the north Londoners’ recent history.

Tottenham are currently on an awful run when going behind in games, with the club failing to win any of their last 36 matches in which their opponents have taken the lead.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have also failed to score a single league goal so far this season, so it could be a very long second 45 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after this Manzambi strike in the video clip below…

Manzambi did well to get in the box and pounce on the chance, but it once again wasn’t great defending by THFC, who are proving to be their own worst enemies as usual.

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Tottenham trying but unable to get past Zion Suzuki

In fairness, they’ve also been unfortunate to come up against a Villa goalkeeper in superb form.

See below as Zion Suzuki has made some superb saves to keep Spurs out…

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Tottenham now need to do a lot better in the second half if they are to find some way of beating Suzuki, but they’ll need two goals to end their awful 36-game run, and that’s two more than they’ve managed since the final day of last season – even West Ham, who are now playing in the Championship, have scored in the Premier League more recently than Spurs.

More Stories Johan Manzambi Roberto De Zerbi

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