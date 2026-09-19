(Videos): Ex-Premier League manager starts brawl after taunting former fans with a dance

A brawl breaks out at Paris FC.

Liam Rosenior got into it with fans of his former team after Paris FC racked up another win in Ligue 1 this afternon.

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After a chaotic and disastrous spell at Chelsea, one might have expected Liam Rosenior was planning to keep his head down for a bit.

But he was appointed as Paris FC in the summer, and he’s already been back in the headlines because of the strong start he made with them in Ligue 1.

Already flying high in the table, they went to face his old team Strasbourg this afternoon, and it ended up as an explosive affair. Paris went two goals up and dominated the game, with 6 shots on target to Strasbourg’s 1.

Rosenior gets revenge on fans after Paris win

You feel a little for Rosenior – he was having a great time with Strasbourg but couldn’t really say no to the jump to Chelsea when it came along, especially as the clubs share owners.

But the Strasbourg fans don’t feel like that. They feel betrayed, and abused their former coach all game. When Paris won the game, it was Rosenior’s turn to give it back. He goaded the away fans, and things all kicked off.

You can see some of the action in the videos below:

Oublie pas le match retour fils de p*te pic.twitter.com/4Zjm7OIpme — Le Journal Strasbourgeois ?? (@JournalDuRcsa_) September 19, 2026

? C’est un Liam Rosenior très énervé qui est passé devant le parcage strasbourgeois, qui n’a pas été tendre avec l’ancien coach du RCS. Un départ qui ne sera jamais digéré ! pic.twitter.com/qrQ16ETCEO — Planète Racing (@PlaneteRacing) September 19, 2026

Bear in mind, this was all at Paris FC’s stadium. The return game in Strasbourg later in the season is going to be something to behold. One wonders where both teams will be at that point – right now Paris are second in the table and flying high.