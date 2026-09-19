Jon Aramburu in action for Real Sociedad (Photo by Francisco Macia/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City could reportedly be set to battle it out for the transfer of Real Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu.

The Venezuela international has shone during his time in La Liga, and it could be that this impressive form will earn him a big move in the near future.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Man City are one of the main suitors for Aramburu, who has a £50m release clause in his contract.

Both clubs have made checks on Aramburu and are fans of his defensive qualities and versatility, with the 24-year-old able to play all across the defence.

Can Liverpool finally land their Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement?

Liverpool have a clear problem at right-back since the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Jeremie Frimpong badly struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The Netherlands international looked superb during his time playing as a wing-back at Bayer Leverkusen, but he doesn’t look the right fit for LFC at all.

A player like Aramburu might work out better for the Reds, as he’s stronger defensively and perhaps more in the mould of successful full-backs we’ve seen at Arsenal and City in recent times – players like Riccardo Calafiori and Josko Gvardiol who are basically centre-backs playing out wide.

City’s interest in Aramburu is also intriguing as they already have pretty solid options in that position, with Matheus Nunes performing well there, while Rico Lewis is a good squad player option.

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Aramburu certainly looks like someone who will leave Sociedad soon, and it will be interesting to see if he can follow Arsenal duo Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, both former Sociedad players, in quickly becoming successful in English football.