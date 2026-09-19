Man United rival Barca for signing of 15-year-old record-breaker with 4 G/A to his name already

Fred the Red, mascot of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup match vs Brighton (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly alongside Barcelona in tracking exciting 15-year-old wonderkid Gabriel Rajkovic as a transfer target.

The Red Devils have a proud history of promoting young players from their academy, whilst also often signing the best prospects from other clubs and helping them develop into first-team stars.

Barca are also well known for their success with that strategy, so it makes sense that both of these clubs now seem to be the main contenders in the race to sign Rajkovic.

The highly-rated talent has already made history by becoming the youngest ever player in the Eliteserien, and he’s made an immediate impact at senior level with three goals and one assist.

NEW: Manchester United star arrives in Barcelona for transfer talks!

TV2 reports that Man Utd are eyeing up Rajkovic, and that they could have the advantage in the race for his signature as he’s a boyhood fan of the Premier League giants.

Gabriel Rajkovic to Manchester United?

Rajkovic looks like he has a big future in the game, and United would do well to snap him up ahead of other big names.

In many ways, MUFC could be a great destination for him, but at the same time, it’s also clear that they’re not the powerhouse that they used to be.

Things aren’t going too well on the pitch this season, despite United hiring Michael Carrick as manager after his successful spell as interim manager last term.

Rajkovic might still be tempted to move to Old Trafford to further his career, but the Norway youth international might also find there are better next steps for him.

Barcelona could be a good option, while TEAMtalk also recently linked the teenager with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust