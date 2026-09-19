Arsenal flag at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a transfer interest in Luca Weinhandl in recent times, and his manager has spoken out on the wonderkid’s future.

As first reported on the Daily Briefing, the Gunners are big fans of Weinhandl, while Aston Villa could also be one to watch in the race for the 17-year-old midfielder.

Weinhandl has made a real impression in a short time in the Sturm Graz first-team, and it makes sense that big clubs are starting to show an interest.

Sturm Graz manager Fabio Ingolitsch has now responded to the transfer rumours, insisting that he’s relaxed about the situation, even if the club are aware that they have a big talent on their hands, meaning speculation is inevitable.

Manager responds to Luca Weinhandl transfer links

“These days, you can feed so much information to people that rumours start to circulate. We don’t care,” he said to Krone.

“We know what we’ve got in Luca. He’s a highly talented player who, at 17, plays as if he’s already played, I don’t know how many international matches.

“He’s a very special lad; we know that, and yet we can all put it into perspective, we’re very happy that he’s with us. He’ll be a huge help to us this year.”

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It seems we’ll probably have to wait a bit longer to see how concrete the Weinhandl to Arsenal links really are, but for now this seems like a story that isn’t going away.

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