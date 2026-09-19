“Doesn’t look like it” – Pundit fears for future of winger who is struggling at third club in three seasons

Alejandro Garnacho of Aston Villa (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho is in the middle of a tough season, and there are big questions about his Aston Villa future already.

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The transfer window only closed a couple of weeks ago, but it’s already starting to become clear who some of the winners and losers of the whole affair were.

Chelsea thought they had pulled off a coup when they shifted Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa on loan with “easily achievable” conditions which would make that into a permanent move. But so far he’s played just a handful of minutes for the Villains, and looks out of manager Unai Emery’s thinking.

On TalkSport, Tony Cascarino was asked if he thought the winger could turn it around, and he didn’t seem confident.

Garnacho future looks bleak if Villa failure continues

“Look, it was a similar theme at Manchester United, Chelsea was exactly the same. Undecided,” Cascarino mused.”

“Chelsea fans didn’t buy into him. He has now gone to the Villa and not got going again. Yeah, it’s a tough one. If he’s going to make a mark, he has really got to get back into that Villa team, and it doesn’t look like that at the moment, though.

“Really doesn’t look like it. So, I am saying no [he won’t turn it around] at the minute.”

Failure at Villa would continue a really stunning fall from one of the most valuable young players in the Premier League to someone whose future looks like it will be outside the league, or at least far down towards the bottom of the division.