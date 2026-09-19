Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Richarlison rejected a permanent move to Vasco da Gama, despite the Brazilian club agreeing terms with Tottenham, according to sporting director Admar Lopes.

Vasco pushed until the final day of the transfer window to bring the 29-year-old forward back to Brazil, but their efforts ultimately failed.

Richarlison rejected Vasco move as Tottenham exit collapsed

Lopes revealed that Vasco had made a formal purchase offer for the Tottenham forward and did everything possible to convince him to return.

“We tried everything. We genuinely made a purchase offer, but what happened is that the player did not accept the terms of a permanent transfer,” Lopes said (quotes via Sports Mole).

“We tried until the last day, everything within our power to convince him, but the player refused and said it was not the right time to return to Brazil.”

The revelation adds another twist to a dramatic transfer saga involving Richarlison.

The Brazilian had been looking to leave Tottenham and was also linked with a return to Everton before a late move to Turkish side Trabzonspor failed to materialise.

With Vasco unable to convince him to return to Brazil, Richarlison ultimately remained in North London after the transfer window closed.

However, his situation at Tottenham remains extremely difficult.

Richarlison and Roberto De Zerbi fall out

The failed departure has compounded an increasingly toxic situation at Tottenham, where Richarlison has been completely frozen out by manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The friction escalated after Richarlison expressed his clear desire to leave North London during pre-season.

De Zerbi responded firmly, opting to leave the forward entirely out of Tottenham’s official 25-man Premier League squad.

The Italian manager further deepened the divide by confirming the Brazilian would not feature even in domestic cup competitions.

“Richarlison will NOT play even if he’s available. Not even in the Carabao Cup, no,” De Zerbi declared.

The stance prompted a public response on social media from Richarlison, who questioned his total exile.

With his return to Brazil turned down and his relationship with De Zerbi broken, the striker faces a long period on the sidelines ahead of the January window.