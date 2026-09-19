“At the moment…” – Fabrizio Romano gives long update on Roberto De Zerbi after Spurs lose again

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano claims that Roberto de Zerbi is safe as Tottenham manager despite their horrid start to the season.

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Fabrizio Romano isn’t just the go-to man for transfers anymore. He also has information on all the players and managers at the top level, and is just generally the source for all sorts of news.

After Spurs’ 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa this afternoon, the Italian was full of updates about the status of Roberto de Zerbi, who is still looking for a first win of the season – his team have at least scored twice in the league now, after their late consolation double today.

Spurs still back De Zerbi project despite results

“Tottenham decided to back Roberto De Zerbi in the summer by trusting his ideas,” Romano said on his Youtube channel when asked about whether the manager is under pressure.

“It was a very ambitious market, a very expensive market. So, the message from Tottenham, as of today, remains a message of confidence in Roberto De Zerbi.”

“At the moment I don’t have any indication of Tottenham exploring different ways. I’m told that Tottenham still believe in the manager. I’m told Tottenham knew it was going to take time.

“It’s not a switch you make from 17th in the league, saving from relegation in the final game of the season, to Champions League spots just because you spend big money. Tottenham knew it was going to be a process and it can not always be fast.

“Obviously, they all, including De Zerbi, had different expectations. The club, the coach, everyone had different expectations, not two points from five games. But at the same time they maintain confidence in the process.”

It’s the same thing we always hear – every manager is always safe, until they’re not…