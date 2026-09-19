“Too good” – Sky pundit questions Xabi Alonso lineup decision as brilliant wonderkid sits on the bench

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso is coming under fire as he has begun his Chelsea reign with two wins from five games, and pundits are questioning him.

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Chelsea’s game against Brentford last night started with a pretty dull first half, which ended 0-0. There wasn’t much for the pundits to get their teeth into. But by full time it was a different story. The Blues had been blown away by the Bees, and the pundits had time for a juicy session on what was continuing to go wrong at the club.

The focus was on the defence, understandably as they failed to keep another clean sheet. But Sky pundit Jamie Redknapp also questioned a selection decision in attack.

Alonso must work out a way to get Estevao into his team

“I look at Estevao, is he too good a player not to play in this team?”, the former Liverpool man said.

“He is in an incredible talent but how do you get him in the team when you have got Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro? These are the problems he has to solve.”

Estevao has reportedly been unhappy about a lack of starts. He will have been even more unhappy yesterday that he didn’t even get called up as the first attacking option off the bench, with Geovany Quenda getting that honour.

That will be a frustrating feeling, especially watching Pedro Neto run down blind alleys on the right hand side as Chelsea chased a goal.

It’s not easy to fit the Brazilian in to Chelsea’s attacking trio when they’re all playing – but with Joao Pedro out last night, there was a chance.