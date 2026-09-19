“Really worried” – Tension at Premier League club “only goes one way” as pundit predicts manager sacking

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Roberto de Zerbi’s charms are already wearing off in North London, and one pundit is “very worried” about Tottenham’s season.

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This afternoon’s early kick off is a really fascinating match between Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Both have had bad starts to the season. But while Villa manager Unai Emery has infinite credit in the bank, Spurs coach Roberto de Zerbi already seems to be running low.

After saving the club from relegation last season with some impressive results, a summer working on the training pitch and a vast transfer spend doesn’t seem to have helped him improve the team.

The Italian coach already looks under pressure, and former Newcastle midfielder Kevin Nolan is already thinking this only ends one way.

De Zerbi effect wears off already as Spurs struggle

“I am really worried about Tottenham,” Nolan said on BBC 5 Live’s preview of the game.

“Every week Roberto de Zerbi has a different excuse. He doesn’t stay around much at clubs and falls out with a lot of his owners. He’s probably thinking: ‘Do I need this?’.

“He is not inspiring me as he was at the back end of last season in his interviews when he was very jolly and very positive about what he had to do.

“Everything is downbeat and it doesn’t feel right when you’re watching him in a press conference. Laying the blame on players and staff…it doesn’t go anywhere other than the wrong way.

If they are handily beaten by Villa today at home, serious questions will be asked. Equally, this Villa team which had its heart ripped out in the summer is a good side to face right now.