LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Alvaro Arbeloa, Manager of Fulham, reacts during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on September 20, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa could face scrutiny from the FA after accusing officials of favouring Manchester United during his side’s dramatic 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Fulham looked on course for their first Premier League victory of the season before Matheus Cunha’s 89th-minute deflected equaliser rescued a point for Manchester United.

Arbeloa was furious with the officiating and specifically pointed to a free-kick awarded to Harry Maguire just 35 seconds before United’s equaliser.

Speaking to Sky Sports (quotes via The Independent), the Fulham manager said: “There were so many things for them, you can see it in the foul by Maguire. Every decision was for them.”

He then made an extraordinary claim about the officials’ attitude towards United following the controversial Manchester derby decision from the previous weekend.

“And I knew after the game against Manchester City that they don’t like Manchester United to lose,” Arbeloa said.

? Álvaro Arbeloa tells Sky: “Every decision was for them. I knew after the game against Manchester City that they don't like Manchester United to lose”. “There were so many things for Man United, you can see it in the foul by Maguire”. pic.twitter.com/HwBYD59eiS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2026

Could Alvaro Arbeloa be punished by the FA?

By directly questioning the integrity and impartiality of the match officials, Arbeloa has crossed a dangerous line under English Football Association guidelines.

Rule E3.1 strictly prohibits managers from implying referee bias or bringing the game into disrepute during media duties.

Arbeloa’s insistence that refereeing decisions were influenced by Manchester United’s controversial loss in the Manchester derby the previous week is almost certain to attract formal scrutiny.

The FA regularly issues fines and touchline bans for managers alleging systemic favouritism, meaning the Spaniard could soon face a formal charge and disciplinary sanction.

Why Arbeloa was furious with the referee

The moment came shortly before United’s late equaliser.

Cesar Palacios was penalised for a challenge on Maguire near halfway, with Arbeloa questioning why the referee had awarded the free-kick.

The free-kick came only 35 seconds before Cunha’s effort eventually found the net after taking a deflection.

Arbeloa believed Fulham had been on the wrong end of too many decisions throughout the match and felt his side deserved more from a game they had been leading until the closing stages.

Arbeloa references Manchester derby controversy

The Fulham manager’s comments were directly linked to the previous weekend’s Manchester derby controversy.

Manchester United had been denied a result against Manchester City after Erling Haaland’s late goal was initially awarded despite an offside decision involving Enzo Fernandez. The officiating controversy subsequently led to an apology to United, according to reports.

Arbeloa clearly believed that incident had influenced the way Sunday’s match was officiated, although that was his interpretation rather than an established fact.

Fulham ultimately had to settle for a second point of the season after Cunha’s late equaliser, while Arbeloa remains without a Premier League victory since taking charge.

Arbeloa and Man United’s Fergie Era reputation

Arbeloa’s sharp outburst taps into a historical narrative that he knows all too well. Having spent two seasons as a defender for Liverpool between 2007 and 2009, the Spaniard played through the height of Sir Alex Ferguson’s dominance at Old Trafford.

During that era, rival clubs and supporters frequently accused Manchester United of benefiting from favorable decision-making at critical moments, a phenomenon often dubbed “Fergie Time” and home-bias refereeing.

Now managing in the Premier League, Arbeloa’s deep-seated frustration reveals that old rivalries and perceptions of preferential treatment remain as raw as ever.